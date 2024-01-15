en English
Agriculture

Teagasc Uplifts Annual Stipend for Walsh Scholars to €25,000

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:43 am EST
Teagasc Uplifts Annual Stipend for Walsh Scholars to €25,000

In a decisive move aimed at fostering agricultural and food development research, Teagasc, the Irish authority in this sector, has greenlit a substantial increase in the annual stipend for its Walsh Scholars. The stipend now stands at an impressive €25,000, a decision that was ratified at a recent board meeting and is in line with recommendations made during a national review that took place last May.

Walsh Scholarships Programme: A Crucial Initiative

The Walsh Scholarships Programme is a pivotal initiative that backs postgraduate research across a broad spectrum of disciplines including agriculture, food, environmental science, agri-food economics, rural development, horticulture, among others. Besides the enhanced stipend, scholars under this programme also receive up to €6,000 towards university fees.

This augmentation is geared towards attracting and nourishing the next wave of young researchers in the agri-food sector, thereby equipping them with the requisite skills to make significant contributions to the industry both domestically and on the international stage.

Leadership Remarks

Teagasc’s director, Professor Frank O’Mara, underscored the programme’s role in generating a stream of qualified graduates. Jane Kavanagh, the Head of Research Development and Walsh Scholarships at Teagasc, pointed out that the increased stipend would aid graduates in coping with the rising cost of living.

Payment Details and Other Beneficiaries

The revised stipends, backdated to the start of the year, are slated to be disbursed with the March payments. It’s noteworthy that Walsh scholars funded by other bodies such as the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), the Irish Research Council (IRC), and the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), will also benefit from the increment, with the stipend increases being processed for payment commencing with the January stipend.

Agriculture Education Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

