Teagasc Uplifts Annual Stipend for Walsh Scholars to €25,000

In a decisive move aimed at fostering agricultural and food development research, Teagasc, the Irish authority in this sector, has greenlit a substantial increase in the annual stipend for its Walsh Scholars. The stipend now stands at an impressive €25,000, a decision that was ratified at a recent board meeting and is in line with recommendations made during a national review that took place last May.

Walsh Scholarships Programme: A Crucial Initiative

The Walsh Scholarships Programme is a pivotal initiative that backs postgraduate research across a broad spectrum of disciplines including agriculture, food, environmental science, agri-food economics, rural development, horticulture, among others. Besides the enhanced stipend, scholars under this programme also receive up to €6,000 towards university fees.

This augmentation is geared towards attracting and nourishing the next wave of young researchers in the agri-food sector, thereby equipping them with the requisite skills to make significant contributions to the industry both domestically and on the international stage.

Leadership Remarks

Teagasc’s director, Professor Frank O’Mara, underscored the programme’s role in generating a stream of qualified graduates. Jane Kavanagh, the Head of Research Development and Walsh Scholarships at Teagasc, pointed out that the increased stipend would aid graduates in coping with the rising cost of living.

Payment Details and Other Beneficiaries

The revised stipends, backdated to the start of the year, are slated to be disbursed with the March payments. It’s noteworthy that Walsh scholars funded by other bodies such as the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Science Foundation Ireland (SFI), the Irish Research Council (IRC), and the Environment Protection Agency (EPA), will also benefit from the increment, with the stipend increases being processed for payment commencing with the January stipend.