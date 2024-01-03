en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Teachers on TikTok Highlight Concerns Over Students Falling Behind Academically

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:13 am EST
Teachers on TikTok Highlight Concerns Over Students Falling Behind Academically

Education should not be confined to the classroom; it needs the active involvement of parents to ensure the advancement and success of students. This is the message conveyed by TikTok users qbthedon and bodacious_bobo, who recently shone a spotlight on the alarming issue of students falling behind in schools. In a highly watched video, qbthedon, a teacher, pointed out that seventh graders are performing at fourth-grade levels – a trend corroborated by federal data from early 2023, showing that 49% of students started the 2022-23 school year behind in at least one subject.

The Role of Parents in Education

Qbthedon raised the question: Why are parents unaware of their children’s academic struggles? In response, Odion, a former teacher known on TikTok as bodacious_bobo, emphasized that this troubling issue predates the pandemic and cannot be attributed solely to it. She recounted experiences from 2013 of parental denial and lack of involvement in their children’s education, including a story wherein a parent was shocked to learn his kindergarten daughter knew fewer than 10 letters. Odion criticized the practice of relying on siblings for teaching and parents’ resistance to holding back children due to concerns over appearances.

The Long-Term Effects of Educational Neglect

Odion drew attention to the serious long-term effects of this educational neglect. She expressed concern that children who struggle academically are more likely to end up in low-wage jobs without benefits. She emphasized the importance of parents reinforcing learning at home and asked them to realize the crucial role they play in their children’s education. In her view, the students’ academic success is not solely the school’s responsibility but a shared duty between the school and the parents.

Addressing the Issue

The data and personal experiences shared by these educators make it clear that the issue of students falling behind academically is not limited to a single school or district – it’s a nationwide problem. To tackle this, schools must continue to focus on high-level teaching and personalized support for struggling students. However, parents also need to step up, be more hands-on with their children’s learning, and use resources like educational apps and YouTube videos to help them catch up. Only then can we hope to bridge the educational gap and ensure that no child is left behind.

0
Education Society
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Wisconsin State Patrol Amps Up Battle Against Human Trafficking
In an active bid to combat human trafficking, the Wisconsin State Patrol is intensifying its efforts, underscoring public awareness and education as vital weapons in this battle. The officers are trained to detect signs of human trafficking during traffic stops and are primed to intervene when the situation demands. Beyond intervention, they are also equipped
Wisconsin State Patrol Amps Up Battle Against Human Trafficking
The Impact of Fear on Learning: A Deep Dive into the Neuroscience
6 mins ago
The Impact of Fear on Learning: A Deep Dive into the Neuroscience
University of North Dakota Advances Repatriation Efforts for Native American Ancestors
10 mins ago
University of North Dakota Advances Repatriation Efforts for Native American Ancestors
Reckon's Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List
2 mins ago
Reckon's Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List
Entrepreneur Angeline Pompei Launches Innovative App to Teach English to Spanish Speakers
3 mins ago
Entrepreneur Angeline Pompei Launches Innovative App to Teach English to Spanish Speakers
Revolutionizing Language Learning: Angeline Pompei’s 'Learn English Fast' for Spanish Speakers
3 mins ago
Revolutionizing Language Learning: Angeline Pompei’s 'Learn English Fast' for Spanish Speakers
Latest Headlines
World News
DFS Pro Mike McClure's Advice on Crafting Winning NBA DFS Lineups
31 seconds
DFS Pro Mike McClure's Advice on Crafting Winning NBA DFS Lineups
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War
39 seconds
Petition Filed to Bar ICC Investigators from Probing Duterte's Drug War
Navigating the Waters: Addressing the Issue of Illegal Crossings in the English Channel
40 seconds
Navigating the Waters: Addressing the Issue of Illegal Crossings in the English Channel
A New Era for Healthcare: The Philippines' DOH Enhances Services in 2023
2 mins
A New Era for Healthcare: The Philippines' DOH Enhances Services in 2023
Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri's Assassination: A Powder Keg in the West Bank
2 mins
Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri's Assassination: A Powder Keg in the West Bank
Pakistan's Defense Experts Voice Concerns Over Security and Regional Relations
2 mins
Pakistan's Defense Experts Voice Concerns Over Security and Regional Relations
Reckon's Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List
2 mins
Reckon's Newsletter Highlights Reproductive Justice Issues with Sex-Positive Reading List
Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough
2 mins
Adrian Blackmore: A Beacon of Resilience and Kindness in Middlesbrough
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Netanyahu's Controversial Law: A Shift to the Extreme Right?
2 mins
Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Netanyahu's Controversial Law: A Shift to the Extreme Right?
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
44 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
45 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
54 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
55 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
1 hour
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app