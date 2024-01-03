Teachers on TikTok Highlight Concerns Over Students Falling Behind Academically

Education should not be confined to the classroom; it needs the active involvement of parents to ensure the advancement and success of students. This is the message conveyed by TikTok users qbthedon and bodacious_bobo, who recently shone a spotlight on the alarming issue of students falling behind in schools. In a highly watched video, qbthedon, a teacher, pointed out that seventh graders are performing at fourth-grade levels – a trend corroborated by federal data from early 2023, showing that 49% of students started the 2022-23 school year behind in at least one subject.

The Role of Parents in Education

Qbthedon raised the question: Why are parents unaware of their children’s academic struggles? In response, Odion, a former teacher known on TikTok as bodacious_bobo, emphasized that this troubling issue predates the pandemic and cannot be attributed solely to it. She recounted experiences from 2013 of parental denial and lack of involvement in their children’s education, including a story wherein a parent was shocked to learn his kindergarten daughter knew fewer than 10 letters. Odion criticized the practice of relying on siblings for teaching and parents’ resistance to holding back children due to concerns over appearances.

The Long-Term Effects of Educational Neglect

Odion drew attention to the serious long-term effects of this educational neglect. She expressed concern that children who struggle academically are more likely to end up in low-wage jobs without benefits. She emphasized the importance of parents reinforcing learning at home and asked them to realize the crucial role they play in their children’s education. In her view, the students’ academic success is not solely the school’s responsibility but a shared duty between the school and the parents.

Addressing the Issue

The data and personal experiences shared by these educators make it clear that the issue of students falling behind academically is not limited to a single school or district – it’s a nationwide problem. To tackle this, schools must continue to focus on high-level teaching and personalized support for struggling students. However, parents also need to step up, be more hands-on with their children’s learning, and use resources like educational apps and YouTube videos to help them catch up. Only then can we hope to bridge the educational gap and ensure that no child is left behind.