Teacher Balances Studies and Work, Credits FNU’s Flexible Learning Approach

Shinal Shivani Chandra, a dedicated teacher at the Holy Family Secondary School in Labasa, has accomplished a significant milestone by successfully completing her Bachelor in Education (Secondary) (English and Geography) program online at the prestigious Fiji National University (FNU). Juggling her rigorous teaching career while pursuing her academic ambitions, Chandra has been able to utilize FNU’s flexible learning options to her advantage, a fact that she greatly lauds.

Navigating Education and Career

Graduating from a Diploma in Education program in 2013, Chandra chose to delve deeper into her field, advancing to the Bachelor program offered by FNU’s esteemed College of Humanities and Education (CHE). The online format of the program allowed her to blend her work and studies effectively, ensuring that neither aspect was compromised. The flexible learning approach adopted by the university has been instrumental in aiding Chandra in her journey, a fact she does not shy away from acknowledging.

The Journey Continues

Although a delay led to Chandra missing her graduation ceremony in Suva, her spirits remain undeterred. Having collected her degree, she is brimming with excitement to celebrate this momentous achievement with her family. However, her thirst for knowledge is far from quenched. Chandra plans to further her education by enrolling in FNU’s Postgraduate Diploma in Teaching English as a Second Language.

Encouraging Persistence and Hard Work

Chandra’s story serves as an inspiration for prospective students. Her journey underscores the importance of hard work, persistence, and the indomitable spirit to keep learning. She encourages others to stay committed to their goals, emphasizing that with determination, every hurdle can be overcome.