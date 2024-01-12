Taylor & Francis Backs PRISM Initiative to Boost Confidence in Open Access Books

Renowned publisher, Taylor & Francis, has expressed its support for a ground-breaking initiative named Peer Review Information Service for Monographs (PRISM). The program is primarily designed to bolster the trust of researchers in open access (OA) books and enhance the comprehension of peer review processes. PRISM offers a uniform approach for publishers to disclose their peer review mechanisms on the Directory of Open Access Books (DOAB) platform.

Increasing Transparency in Open Access Publishing

A key goal of PRISM is to ensure that DOAB users can conveniently access information about the peer review of OA books. Crucial details such as the timing of the review and the type of reviewer involved are made readily available. This transparency is instrumental in fostering confidence in the quality of open access academic book publishing.

Taylor & Francis: A Champion of Research Integrity

Taylor & Francis, which also operates under the imprints of Routledge and CRC Press, reassures that all its OA books go through peer review by experts. By embracing PRISM, Taylor & Francis is not just participating in an initiative; it is demonstrating its unwavering commitment to research integrity and the superior standards of its academic OA books.

Leading the Way in Open Access Publishing

The publisher is a gold sponsor of DOAB and boasts nearly 3,000 OA books and book chapters with peer review information available on the platform. This makes Taylor & Francis the largest publisher to participate in PRISM. This participation underscores their dedication to advancing the open access publishing landscape and the validation of scholarly works through transparent peer review processes.