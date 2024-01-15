en English
Education

Tax Department Schedules Exams to Fill Senior Tax Officer Positions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:59 am EST
Tax Department Schedules Exams to Fill Senior Tax Officer Positions

As the nation’s economy continues to navigate tumultuous times, the Tax Department is gearing up to strengthen its ranks. A total of 26 open positions for the role of Senior Tax Officer across pay scales A9, A11, and A12 will be filled through written examinations scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2024. These vacancies were publicized previously on September 8, 2023, and the department is now set to assess the mettle of eligible candidates.

Examination Details and Candidate Communication

Those eligible to participate in the exams will be provided with critical details regarding the venue, time, and other relevant information through both letters and electronic messages. This dual mode of communication will ensure that the candidates are well-informed and prepared to take the examinations.

Resources for Exam Preparation

As part of its commitment to ensuring a fair and transparent selection process, the Tax Department has made available resources on their website. In the ‘Vacant Positions/Exams’ section, candidates can access the official announcement, sample competency exams, and examination regulations. These resources will serve as a valuable guide for aspirants, helping them understand the examination structure and gauge their preparedness.

Other Tax Department Recruitment News

In other recruitment news, the Income Tax Department of the Mumbai Region has announced 291 vacancies in Sports Quota. The application deadline is slated for January 19, 2024, with a fee of Rs 200 per application. Preference will be accorded to candidates with sports qualifications, especially those who have represented the country or a State/Union Territory in national championships at various levels. The Karnataka Public Service Commission, on the other hand, has released the hall ticket for the post of Commercial Tax Inspector, with the exam date set for January 20 and 21, 2024. A total of 230 vacancies are being filled for this role.

Education
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

