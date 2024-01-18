Tauranga Students Allege Errors in NCEA Exam Results, Sparking Investigation

An investigation is underway following allegations from a Year 13 calculus student in Tauranga and several others, claiming that their National Certificate of Educational Achievement (NCEA) results were erroneously marked as 'SNA' (standard not achieved). Despite the results indicating otherwise, the students, including a few from a different school, assert that they did complete their exams.

The Potential Impact on University Admissions

This marking error could obstruct the calculus student's university admission, as the results are a prerequisite for entering an engineering course. The student's mother underlined the confusion and stress caused by this situation, suggesting that the student might need to undertake a bridging course if the issue is not resolved quickly.

NZQA's Response to the Allegations

NZQA, the authority responsible for the exams, recognized that a small number of results might experience delays each year, and advised students with SNA results to reach out to them. Over 49,000 students have already accessed their results, and more than 160,000 are eligible to view their provisional NCEA results. The students also have an opportunity to apply for a review or reconsideration by February 21.

Declining NCEA Pass Rates

This incident occurs in the context of NCEA pass rates declining for the third consecutive year. NZQA has marked approximately 870,000 scripts and highlighted the support available for students who did not achieve the expected results. Amid the existing concerns, Tauranga students can now check their provisional 2023 NCEA results via the NZQA website. They can also determine whether they have been awarded Course Endorsements, a Certificate Endorsement, or University Entrance. Assistance is available for students who have forgotten their National Student Number or Student Login details through NZQA's chatbot, Awhina, and the call centre has extended its opening hours to 7pm to assist students with any specific queries about their NCEA results.