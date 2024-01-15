en English
Education

Taskforce Proposes Recommendations to Reduce Teachers’ Workload

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Taskforce Proposes Recommendations to Reduce Teachers’ Workload

In an ambitious move towards improving the quality of education, a taskforce has been assembled to recommend ways of reducing the workload of teachers and school leaders. The 11-member taskforce, appointed by the governor, despite their varying interests, have reached a consensus on over 100 recommendations on teacher workload. This initiative is in alignment with the Department for Education’s (DfE) aim to reduce work hours of teachers by 5 hours weekly over a span of 3 years.

A Collaborative Response to Workload Reduction

Key stakeholders from the educational sector, including the Minister of State for Schools and the General Secretaries of the primary teaching and leadership unions, have collectively responded to the taskforce’s report. This joint response is likely to reflect their agreement or concerns towards the proposed measures, and their commitment to achieve the workload reduction, marking a significant step towards a collaborative approach to improve job satisfaction and combat teacher and leader burnout.

Addressing Harassment and Supporting Mental Health

Alongside workload reduction, DfE is set to publish guidance for schools to tackle bullying and harassment of staff, following a surge in such unacceptable behavior. The government also plans to extend the school leader mental health and wellbeing service, demonstrating a holistic approach to improve the working conditions in the teaching profession. However, the recruitment crisis persists as the government missed its target for the recruitment of secondary teacher trainees by 50% this year, and the rate of state-school teachers leaving the profession hit a four-year high in the academic year 2021-22.

Next Steps and Further Investment

Several initiatives have been announced to further support the teaching profession. The government has renewed a contract with Now Teach, a program that helps career changers transition into teaching, valued at £1.5 million, which will run until October 2026. To tackle the increasing cases of verbal abuse of school leaders by parents, the government has promised new guidance to help schools, expected to be completed by this spring. Final recommendations from the Workload Reduction Taskforce will also be published in spring, marking the next phase of this significant initiative.

Education
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

