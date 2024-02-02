Tanzania's New Education Policy and Curriculum Receives Positive Public Reception

In an unprecedented move towards bolstering Tanzania's education sector, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has reported that the new education policy and curriculum, launched in January 2024, are being well-received by the public. The novel strategy, initiated under President Samia Suluhu Hassan's directive, is anticipated to effectively address competence, vocational skills, and unemployment.

Shifting Public Perception

The aim of the new policy and curriculum is to change the public perception that the government is the only employer. It intends to produce graduates equipped with the requisite skills for both national and global markets. The curriculum has been implemented for pre-primary, standard one, and three, with a focus on technical education at the secondary level.

Early Signs of Success

Presenting the Education and Training Policy and Curriculum 2023 implementation report in the National Assembly, the Prime Minister noted that public opinion evaluations indicate the reforms are vibrant, diverse, and results-driven. The enrollment figures for the new curriculum were shared, including over 1.2 million pre-primary students, 1.5 million Standard One students, and about 1.1 million Form One students, with ongoing enrollment.

Investing in Teachers

Teacher training has been identified as a central focus, with training underway for district education officers. The government has established a National Qualification Framework to ensure the quality of teachers and training colleges. Around 1.29 trillion Tanzanian shillings have been spent in the past two years on education infrastructure development projects, including the construction of new schools, classrooms, teachers' residential units, and dormitories.

The new curriculum, with its emphasis on technical and vocational training, has garnered praise for fostering self-employment skills. The government is also planning to recruit more specialized teachers to meet the demands of the new reforms, underscoring its commitment to delivering quality and inclusive education for all Tanzanians.