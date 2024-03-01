Tamron Hall & Dr. Stephanie Adams to Inspire at NC A&T Spring 2024 Commencement

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University announces a distinguished duo to address the Spring 2024 Commencement ceremonies. Esteemed journalist Tamron Hall and academic leader Dr. Stephanie G. Adams are set to deliver keynote speeches, promising an inspiring commencement for over 1,500 graduates.

Advertisment

Trailblazing Journalist Takes the Stage

Tamron Hall, the dynamic force behind 'The Tamron Hall Show,' will grace the baccalaureate ceremony on May 11 at Greensboro Coliseum. With a storied career in journalism, Hall has not only broken barriers as the first African American female co-host of NBC's 'TODAY' but has also garnered significant acclaim, including two Daytime Emmy Awards. Beyond her television success, Hall is a fervent advocate for survivors of abuse, drawing from her personal journey to support others. Her commitment to making a difference was recognized in March 2023, when she was honored by the New York City Council for her contributions during Women's History Month.

Engineering Visionary to Address Graduates

Advertisment

Dr. Stephanie G. Adams, an influential figure in the field of engineering education, will keynote the graduate student ceremony on May 10 at the Steven Tanger Center. Currently serving as the dean of UT Dallas Erik Jonsson School of Engineering, Dr. Adams boasts an impressive resume that includes leadership roles in various engineering societies and efforts to broaden participation in engineering. Her work emphasizes the importance of teamwork, effective leadership, and quality management in engineering, making her an exemplary role model for aspiring engineers.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr. expressed his enthusiasm for having Hall and Adams as commencement speakers, highlighting their exceptional achievements and dedication to service. Their diverse experiences and profound insights are expected to motivate the graduates and the wider Aggie community to pursue excellence in their future endeavors. With the ceremonies being livestreamed, the impact of their messages will reach beyond the confines of the venue, inspiring a larger audience. North Carolina A&T continues its tradition of inviting speakers who embody the values of leadership, resilience, and service, setting a powerful example for its students.

As North Carolina A&T State University prepares to celebrate its Spring 2024 graduates, the presence of Tamron Hall and Dr. Stephanie Adams underscores the university's commitment to excellence and empowerment. Their speeches are anticipated to leave a lasting impression, encouraging the new graduates to embark on their next chapters with confidence and purpose.