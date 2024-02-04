Tajudeen Abbas Empowers Zaria Constituents: A Holistic Approach to Local Empowerment

Speaker of Nigeria's House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has launched a comprehensive empowerment initiative for the residents of Zaria Federal Constituency, underlining his commitment to fostering self-reliance and catalyzing local economic growth. The move, which was unveiled at an event in Zaria, saw the distribution of eight tractors and corresponding farming implements, such as tipping bodies, harrows, ploughs, and ridges, to local farmers to bolster agricultural productivity.

Boosting Local Transportation and Pilgrimage Opportunities

Alongside the farming support, 79 tricycles and 50 motorcycles were handed out to enhance transportation within the constituency. In a significant act of faith and community support, Abbas sponsored 46 individuals for the lesser Hajj (Umrah), reflecting a holistic approach to empowerment that transcends economic upliftment.

Extended Benefits and Future Plans

Engineer Jamil Ahmad Muhammad, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Speaker on Administration, extolled the myriad benefits the constituency has enjoyed under Speaker Abbas's leadership. He assured that such initiatives would extend to all eight local government areas under Zone 1 and Giwa, with a minimum of eight projects earmarked for each area.

Investing in Education

Education has not been left behind in this empowerment drive. Plans have been announced for the establishment of campuses for the School of Nursing, Kafanchan and the State College of Education, Gidan Waya, in addition to a study centre for the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) and a branch of the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in Zaria. These educational initiatives are intended to mitigate the challenges faced by the youth in accessing quality education and to augment the availability of educational facilities in the region.