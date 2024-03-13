Tabuk Resident Opens Museum Showcasing Centuries-Old Saudi Heritage Artifacts

Riyadh's Tabuk region is now home to the Hasmaa Museum, a treasure trove of Saudi heritage, thanks to Ode bin Afanan Al Sulaimi Al Atwi's passion for collecting rare historical artifacts. Spanning an impressive 2,200 sq m, the museum offers a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Saudi history through its collection of over 10,000 pieces, ranging from ancient garments to the earliest human technology devices.

Chronicling Saudi's Past

The Hasmaa Museum, through its vast collection, narrates the evolution of the Kingdom and its various governmental sectors. Al Atwi's efforts, supported by the Kingdom’s Museum Commission, aim to educate and inspire visitors by showcasing the depth and diversity of Saudi heritage, with a special focus on the northwest region's contribution.

A Passion Turned Public

Al Atwi's journey began 25 years ago as a hobby, collecting items that tell the story of human history in the Arabian Peninsula. His vision to share this passion with the public materialized just over four years ago, culminating in the establishment of the Hasmaa Museum. This initiative not only preserves Saudi heritage but also makes it accessible for educational and cultural enrichment.

A Legacy for Future Generations

The museum stands as a testament to Al Atwi's dedication to preserving and sharing Saudi Arabia's cultural heritage. It serves as an educational resource, offering visitors insights into the Kingdom's history, culture, and civilizations. As the museum opens its doors to the public, it promises to be a beacon of knowledge, celebrating the rich historical legacy of Saudi Arabia and inspiring future generations to explore and appreciate their heritage.