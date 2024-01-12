en English
Taaleem Holdings PJSC Reports Substantial Q1 2023/24 Financial Growth

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:30 pm EST
Taaleem Holdings PJSC Reports Substantial Q1 2023/24 Financial Growth

Taaleem Holdings PJSC, a leading K-12 premium education provider in the UAE, has announced robust financial results for the first quarter of the 2023/24 period ending November 30, 2023. The company’s top-line growth stood at 11.5% year-over-year (YoY), reaching a record AED 258.7 million.

Noteworthy Financial Performance

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also witnessed a substantial YoY increase of 28.2%, amounting to AED 100.4 million. Notably, the net profit before tax surged by a striking 60.5% YoY to AED 81.6 million.

Factors Influencing the Profitability

This impressive surge in profitability is attributed to several factors, including an increase in student enrolment, the inauguration of additional schools, gains from interest on cash reserves, and a low debt position. The enrolment of students reached a record high of 35,715, marking a 26.6% increase YoY. The utilization of premium school capacity also escalated by 8.3% YoY to 82.7%.

Expansion of Government Partnership Portfolio

Furthermore, Taaleem’s Government Partnership portfolio broadened with the addition of five new government partnership schools during the quarter. The company, listed on the Dubai Financial Markets under the symbol TAALEEM, currently operates a total of 31 schools across the UAE.

Business Education UAE
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

