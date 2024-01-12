Taaleem Holdings PJSC Reports Substantial Q1 2023/24 Financial Growth

Taaleem Holdings PJSC, a leading K-12 premium education provider in the UAE, has announced robust financial results for the first quarter of the 2023/24 period ending November 30, 2023. The company’s top-line growth stood at 11.5% year-over-year (YoY), reaching a record AED 258.7 million.

Noteworthy Financial Performance

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also witnessed a substantial YoY increase of 28.2%, amounting to AED 100.4 million. Notably, the net profit before tax surged by a striking 60.5% YoY to AED 81.6 million.

Factors Influencing the Profitability

This impressive surge in profitability is attributed to several factors, including an increase in student enrolment, the inauguration of additional schools, gains from interest on cash reserves, and a low debt position. The enrolment of students reached a record high of 35,715, marking a 26.6% increase YoY. The utilization of premium school capacity also escalated by 8.3% YoY to 82.7%.

Expansion of Government Partnership Portfolio

Furthermore, Taaleem’s Government Partnership portfolio broadened with the addition of five new government partnership schools during the quarter. The company, listed on the Dubai Financial Markets under the symbol TAALEEM, currently operates a total of 31 schools across the UAE.