Türkiye Earthquake Survivor, 6-Year-Old Autistic Prodigy, Wows with Piano Skills

Following the devastating earthquakes on February 6, 2023, in Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, the Okutan family's life took a dramatic turn. Amid the chaos, they discovered their 6-year-old son, Mert Okutan, diagnosed with autism, possessed an extraordinary musical talent. The family's journey led them to Antalya, where Mert's abilities would soon flourish under the guidance of dedicated educators.

Discovering a Prodigy Amidst Ruins

After the earthquake, the Okutan family relocated to their relatives' home in the Kuşadası district of Aydın. It was during a hospital visit recommended by relatives that Mert was diagnosed with autism. Despite grappling with the double blow of their loss and Mert's diagnosis, the family moved to Antalya for Mert's education. Enrolled at the Şahin Harun Kırbıyık Autism Course Center, Mert began to showcase his innate musical talent, memorizing and playing songs on the piano after hearing them just a few times. A special music program was subsequently tailored for him, offering lessons twice a week.

Family and Educators Rally Behind Mert

Mert's mother, Meral Okutan, shared with Anadolu Agency (AA) the family's astonishment and pride in Mert's self-taught abilities, including reading and speaking English, before even attending school. Despite financial challenges, the family is committed to supporting Mert's education, grateful for the free educational opportunities provided by various institutions. Mert's piano teacher, Yağmur Erel, noted his exceptional perception and musical ability, emphasizing the potential for autistic children to have high musical aptitude and the importance of families engaging with music to uncover and nurture their children's talents.

The Path Ahead for Mert

As Mert continues to make strides in his musical journey, his story serves as a beacon of hope and resilience. It underscores the importance of recognizing and fostering the unique talents within every child, particularly those diagnosed with autism. Mert's journey from the aftermath of a natural disaster to discovering his musical talent illustrates the unpredictable ways in which challenges can lead to the unveiling of extraordinary abilities. His family and educators remain dedicated to supporting his development, hopeful for what the future holds for this young prodigy.