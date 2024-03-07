Syracuse University Faculty Face Contract Non-Renewals, Highlighting Tenure's Role in Academic Freedom

Earlier this year, a significant event unfolded at Syracuse University (SU), spotlighting the precarious situation of non-tenure track full-time teaching faculty within the School of Architecture. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the widespread issue across U.S. academia, where a substantial portion of faculty members work without the security of tenure. The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) at SU has emphasized the critical importance of tenure in safeguarding academic freedom, advocating for a tenure pathway for all full-time faculty.

Understanding the Implications of Non-Renewal

The decision to not renew contracts for some of SU's School of Architecture teaching faculty has brought to light the broader challenges faced by non-tenure track faculty across the nation. With estimates suggesting that nearly 75% of faculty lack access to tenure, the issue of labor precarity becomes impossible to ignore. This precarious employment status not only affects the personal and professional lives of these educators but also has profound implications for academic freedom and the quality of education provided to students.

The Vital Role of Tenure in Academic Freedom

The AAUP's advocacy for tenure stems from its foundational role in ensuring academic freedom. Tenure protects faculty members' ability to explore controversial subjects, conduct research freely, and engage in academic governance without fear of repercussions. The recent statement from SU's AAUP chapter highlights how non-tenure track faculty, who make up nearly half of the university's faculty according to the 2022 faculty census, are at a disadvantage when it comes to acting as leaders and directing policy. This lack of security undermines the core values that the academic community stands for.

While tenure presents a traditional path to securing academic freedom, unionization offers an alternative solution. The experience of SU's graduate students and the contractual language of Adjuncts United, the union representing part-time faculty at SU, demonstrate the potential of collective bargaining to provide job security and protect academic freedom. Whether through tenure or unionization, the goal remains the same: to ensure that all faculty, regardless of their track, have the protections necessary to contribute fully to the university's educational mission without fear of censure or penalty.