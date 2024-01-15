Swiss-Lao Vocational Training Project Completes Phase 1, Benefits Over 3,500 Young Individuals

In a successful endeavor to empower the youth labor force of Laos, the Vocational Training and Employment Support Services project has reached a significant milestone. The project, backed by the Swiss government, has rounded off its first phase, making a positive impact on 3,548 young Lao individuals. Launched in July 2019, the project has been a beacon of hope, offering vocational training, short course training, and employment support to 1,263 participants. Additionally, it has fostered entrepreneurship among the youth by providing basic business training to 311 individuals and seed money to 210 startups.

Curricula Innovation and Expansion

The project has also been instrumental in modernizing vocational training in Laos, introducing new curricula for certificate courses, such as e-bike repair and maintenance. As it transitions into Phase 2, the Deputy Minister of Education and Sports, Dr. Sourioudong Sundara, anticipates the project to build further on these achievements. He announced the progression during a closing meeting of Phase 1, which was attended by over 70 stakeholders, including Ms. Adeline Aubry of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

Overcoming Challenges and Looking Ahead

The meeting served as a platform to review the outcomes, understand the challenges, and assimilate the knowledge gained from Phase 1. It also fostered discussions on recommendations for the upcoming four years. Despite the hurdles posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and socio-economic changes, the project successfully improved access to quality training and employment support services.

Collaborative Efforts for a Brighter Future

The Vocational Training and Employment Support Services project is an initiative managed conjointly by the Lao and Swiss governments. It brings on board multiple partners, including non-profit associations and the private sector. Taking a step forward in its commitment, the project has expanded its reach to include Vientiane, adding to its existing presence in the provinces of Oudomxay, Xayaboury, Xieng Khuang, Khammuan, and Saravan. This expansion marks a continuation of long-term Swiss support to enable young Lao adults and marginalized groups to enter the job market, charting a path towards a more inclusive and prosperous future.