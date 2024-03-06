Swipe Out Hunger Awards $3,000 to NTCC CARE Center for Food Pantry Tech Upgrade

Swipe Out Hunger, a leading nonprofit dedicated to ending college student food insecurity, has recently expanded its impact by awarding a $3,000 grant to the Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) CARE Center.

Advertisment

This grant aims to enhance the center's capabilities in managing its food pantry inventory through the acquisition of new technology. NTCC was among 102 colleges that benefited from over $420,000 in grants designated for campus food security initiatives.

Addressing College Hunger: The Swipe Out Hunger Mission

Swipe Out Hunger has established itself as a pivotal force in the battle against college food insecurity, providing essential resources to campuses across the nation. With a network that has supported over 653,000 students in 2023 alone, the organization's efforts have led to the distribution of more than 12.3 million meals. Their innovative approach includes the provision of 100 fridges filled with food, ensuring students have access to nutritious meals without financial burden.

Advertisment

Empowering NTCC's CARE Center

The recent grant to NTCC's CARE Center underscores Swipe Out Hunger's commitment to empowering college campuses with the tools needed to support their students effectively. The funds will be directed towards purchasing a new computer and specialized software designed to streamline the food pantry's inventory management. This technological upgrade is expected to significantly enhance the center's operational efficiency, enabling them to serve their student population more effectively.

A Broader Impact on College Food Insecurity

This initiative by Swipe Out Hunger not only brings immediate benefits to NTCC but also sets a precedent for other institutions seeking innovative solutions to tackle student hunger. Through grants and partnerships, Swipe Out Hunger is creating a scalable model of support that can be replicated across campuses nationwide, potentially transforming the landscape of college food insecurity.

The grant to the NTCC CARE Center marks a milestone in the ongoing effort to ensure that every college student has access to the nutrition they need to thrive academically and personally. As Swipe Out Hunger continues to expand its reach, the hope is that more institutions will be inspired to prioritize and address the critical issue of food insecurity among their students, fostering a healthier, more equitable educational environment for all.