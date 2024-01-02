en English
Education

Survey Highlights Need for Human-Centric Digital Transformation in Universities

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Survey Highlights Need for Human-Centric Digital Transformation in Universities

Digitization is sweeping across the globe, and universities are no exception. A recent study, “Why Human-Centered Transformation Design is Critical for Universities,” conducted by EY and Times Higher Education, has thrown light on the need for a human-centric approach in digital education. The survey canvassed the opinions of over 3,000 students and hundreds of faculty, researchers, and administrators from 11 countries.

Students’ Expectations and Digital Learning

The survey suggests that putting human needs first is vital for university success and appeal. Historically, higher education institutions have been structured to meet academic and governmental demands, often neglecting student flexibility. With the advent of the pandemic, the shift to online education underscored the inadequacies of remote learning. A staggering 83% of students prioritized high-quality teaching over the convenience of online formats.

The Faculty’s Digital Struggles

University leaders have recognized the need for investment in digital teaching technology, a realization spurred by the pandemic’s demand for rapid adaptation. However, faculty members expressed concerns about the lack of time for learning new digital tools and the complexity of these tools. They also noted the need for comprehensive training and user-friendly system design.

Transformation of University Operations

The survey concludes that universities should move towards intelligent operating models, integrating all digital services and operations. The creation of human-centric digital platforms that combine applications with analytics and intelligent automation is recommended. Such platforms can provide personalized and adaptive digital user experiences, thereby enhancing student education and facilitating staff work.

The findings of the survey underscore the need for universities to reassess their digital strategies. It’s time for these institutions to embrace a human-centered approach, prioritizing the needs of students and faculty over rigid IT systems and governance models. In the evolving landscape of higher education, the universities that prioritize human needs are likely to flourish while others may falter.

Education
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

