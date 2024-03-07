Surat's Lakshmi Rathod: Juggling Domestic Work and Studies to Clear Class 10 Exams

In a striking tale of resilience and determination, Lakshmi Rathod, a 23-year-old from Surat, balances her demanding role as a domestic helper across 10 households with her steadfast commitment to pursuing education. Working in secrecy to avoid parental opposition, Rathod leverages every spare moment and digital resources to prepare for the upcoming Class 10 exams, marking her return to academics after a decade-long hiatus.

Unwavering Determination Amidst Challenges

Lakshmi's journey back to education is fueled by her desire to rise above her circumstances and support her family more effectively. Despite the financial and familial challenges that led her to leave school at a young age, her ambition remains undeterred. Earning a modest income of Rs 15,000 a month, Lakshmi is not only the primary breadwinner for her family but also a beacon of hope and perseverance. With the exams around the corner, she has taken a fortnight’s leave from work to focus solely on her studies, a testament to her dedication.

Secret Studies and Digital Learning

Leveraging the power of technology, Lakshmi utilizes online coaching sessions and donated books, all while keeping her educational pursuits hidden from her parents. Her fear of being forced to abandon her studies again looms large, yet it does not deter her spirit. Municipal school principal Naresh Mehta, who specializes in coaching dropout students, especially girls, stands as a pivotal figure in her academic journey, offering both coaching and moral support.

Aiming for a Brighter Future

Despite the absence of a specific career path in mind, Lakshmi's immediate goal is to pass the Class 10 exams. Her broader ambition, however, is to continue her education in science, driven by a simple yet profound desire to learn and improve her family's financial situation. Lakshmi's story is not just about the struggle of balancing work and studies; it's a powerful narrative of hope, ambition, and the relentless pursuit of a better life through education.

As Lakshmi Rathod stands on the brink of achieving a significant educational milestone, her story serves as a reminder of the transformative power of education and the indomitable human spirit. Her journey underscores the challenges faced by many young individuals in balancing work and education, while also highlighting the potential for change and growth against all odds.