Superior Wildlife Monitoring Team Calls for Community Involvement in Local Conservation Efforts

In a bid to bolster local wildlife conservation efforts, the Superior Wildlife Monitoring Team is extending an open invitation to community members with a keen interest in wildlife and outdoor activities. The team’s goal is to gather local wildlife observations that will form the cornerstone of town habitat projects.

Wildlife Monitoring Training Event

Scheduled for January 9th from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., the Wildlife Monitoring Training event is set to take place at the Superior Community Center located at 1500 Coalton Road. This event presents an ideal opportunity for interested individuals to meet existing team members and familiarize themselves with the local fauna.

Featuring Wildlife Ecologist Ashley DeLaup

The event will be graced by the presence of wildlife ecologist Ashley DeLaup, who will educate attendees on the types of wildlife they can expect to encounter in the Superior area. This session represents a unique chance for individuals to become involved in environmental conservation and gain in-depth knowledge about the species that inhabit their local area.

Conservation and Monitoring Technologies

