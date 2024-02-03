Superior Foundation Launches $30,000 Scholarship Program for Credit Union Members

As part of its ongoing commitment to community support and education, the Superior Foundation has unveiled a commendable $30,000 scholarship program. This initiative is poised to grant thirty eligible Superior Credit Union members a $1,000 scholarship each, thereby bolstering their academic pursuits.

Fostering Education Through Scholarships

The scholarships are a testament to the Foundation's dedication to fostering education and lending a helping hand to students demonstrating success in post-secondary education. Pam Shaw, the executive director of the Foundation, expressed her enthusiasm for the program, underlining the organization's commitment to education and community support.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for this scholarship, applicants must be members of the Superior Credit Union. They should also be full-time students enrolled at accredited institutions and should have completed at least one semester with a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.75. The scholarships are designed to aid students who have demonstrated success in post-secondary education and are in need of financial support.

Application Process

The application process for the scholarship is now open and is available online at the Superior Credit Union website. Interested students are encouraged to apply before the deadline of 5 p.m. EST on April 1, 2024.

With this scholarship program, the Superior Foundation continues to solidify its commitment to education and community support, setting an admirable example for other organizations to follow.