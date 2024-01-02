en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

SUNY Morrisville Revolutionizes Law Enforcement Training with Apex Officer Simulator

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
SUNY Morrisville Revolutionizes Law Enforcement Training with Apex Officer Simulator

The University Police Department at SUNY Morrisville has stepped into the future of law enforcement training with the introduction of a high-tech simulator developed by Apex Officer. The cutting-edge tool is designed to provide trainees with realistic, immersive experiences in a range of critical situations, including active shooter incidents, hostage situations, and de-escalation techniques.

Revolutionizing Law Enforcement Training

The Apex Officer simulator is no ordinary training system. It allows trainees to navigate through 20 different environments, facing thousands of unique scenarios. This is accomplished through a head-mounted display, enabling them to react to real-time incidents controlled by an operator. This high level of immersion is set to revolutionize how law enforcement officers are trained and prepared for fieldwork.

A Game-Changer in Training

Police Chief Paul Field has lauded the simulator as a “game-changer” in law enforcement training. The immersive nature and realistic scenarios offered by the simulator will significantly enhance the preparedness of officers, providing them with invaluable experience in handling high-pressure situations.

Beneficial to Students and Officers Alike

The Apex Officer simulator was showcased to area agencies, faculty, and students in SUNY Morrisville’s criminal justice program, receiving glowing reviews for its interactivity and intensity. Faculty members with backgrounds in law enforcement recognized the potential benefits of the system for both officers and criminal justice students. In addition to the college’s 14-member police department and the Police Academy, the simulator will also be available for training university police officers statewide.

SUNY Morrisville, known for its technology-forward curriculum and community service programs, continues to stay ahead of the curve with this new addition. The college was recently recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges 2024 issue, ranking among the Best Regional Colleges in the North and Top Public Schools Regional Colleges (North).

0
Education Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Survey Highlights Need for Human-Centric Digital Transformation in Universities

By Saboor Bayat

Redefining Engineering Education: A Glimpse into Nebraska's Innovative Kiewit Hall

By Nitish Verma

Former Student Files Weight Discrimination Lawsuit Against Michigan University

By BNN Correspondents

Contact North/Contact Nord Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Transform Education

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Amazon's Career Choice Partners with Automotive Training Centre to Fos ...
@Automotive · 57 seconds
Amazon's Career Choice Partners with Automotive Training Centre to Fos ...
heart comment 0
Generous Donation Boosts Bike Program for At-Risk Students

By Salman Khan

Generous Donation Boosts Bike Program for At-Risk Students
Harvard’s First Black President, Claudine Gay, Resigns Amid Controversy

By Geeta Pillai

Harvard's First Black President, Claudine Gay, Resigns Amid Controversy
University of Colorado Student Luis Licon Announces Candidacy for CU Regent At Large

By BNN Correspondents

University of Colorado Student Luis Licon Announces Candidacy for CU Regent At Large
University of Creative Technology Chittagong: Nurturing Creative Minds with Innovation and Traditional Values

By Muhammad Jawad

University of Creative Technology Chittagong: Nurturing Creative Minds with Innovation and Traditional Values
Latest Headlines
World News
Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency
10 seconds
Unmasking the MLB Hall of Fame Voting: A Case for Transparency
Dwight Howard Signs with Philippine Team for Dubai Tournament in NBA Comeback Bid
10 seconds
Dwight Howard Signs with Philippine Team for Dubai Tournament in NBA Comeback Bid
No Regrets: Bath Rugby's Tactical Decision in Defeat Against Leicester
18 seconds
No Regrets: Bath Rugby's Tactical Decision in Defeat Against Leicester
IFA's Rigorous 2023 Food Safety Measures: An Unwavering Commitment to Public Health
22 seconds
IFA's Rigorous 2023 Food Safety Measures: An Unwavering Commitment to Public Health
Upcoming NFL Games Feature Star-Studded Lineup of Announcers
28 seconds
Upcoming NFL Games Feature Star-Studded Lineup of Announcers
LSU's Zalance Heard Enters Transfer Portal after Bowl Game Absence
30 seconds
LSU's Zalance Heard Enters Transfer Portal after Bowl Game Absence
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Spectacle of Sports, Entertainment, and Culture
40 seconds
2024 NHL Winter Classic: A Spectacle of Sports, Entertainment, and Culture
Lam Dong's Chairman Tran Van Hiep Detained on Bribery Allegations
41 seconds
Lam Dong's Chairman Tran Van Hiep Detained on Bribery Allegations
Dwight Howard's Potential NBA Comeback Begins with Dubai Championship
51 seconds
Dwight Howard's Potential NBA Comeback Begins with Dubai Championship
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
40 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
44 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
47 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
55 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app