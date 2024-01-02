SUNY Morrisville Revolutionizes Law Enforcement Training with Apex Officer Simulator

The University Police Department at SUNY Morrisville has stepped into the future of law enforcement training with the introduction of a high-tech simulator developed by Apex Officer. The cutting-edge tool is designed to provide trainees with realistic, immersive experiences in a range of critical situations, including active shooter incidents, hostage situations, and de-escalation techniques.

Revolutionizing Law Enforcement Training

The Apex Officer simulator is no ordinary training system. It allows trainees to navigate through 20 different environments, facing thousands of unique scenarios. This is accomplished through a head-mounted display, enabling them to react to real-time incidents controlled by an operator. This high level of immersion is set to revolutionize how law enforcement officers are trained and prepared for fieldwork.

A Game-Changer in Training

Police Chief Paul Field has lauded the simulator as a “game-changer” in law enforcement training. The immersive nature and realistic scenarios offered by the simulator will significantly enhance the preparedness of officers, providing them with invaluable experience in handling high-pressure situations.

Beneficial to Students and Officers Alike

The Apex Officer simulator was showcased to area agencies, faculty, and students in SUNY Morrisville’s criminal justice program, receiving glowing reviews for its interactivity and intensity. Faculty members with backgrounds in law enforcement recognized the potential benefits of the system for both officers and criminal justice students. In addition to the college’s 14-member police department and the Police Academy, the simulator will also be available for training university police officers statewide.

SUNY Morrisville, known for its technology-forward curriculum and community service programs, continues to stay ahead of the curve with this new addition. The college was recently recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges 2024 issue, ranking among the Best Regional Colleges in the North and Top Public Schools Regional Colleges (North).