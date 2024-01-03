en English
Education

Succeed Forever: Shaping Dreams and Transforming Lives

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:10 pm EST
Midlothian’s Succeed Forever Community Transformation, founded by Emily and Donovan Dock in 2014, is a beacon of hope for young individuals striving for their dreams. Rooted in the philosophy that engagement in learning is pivotal, this nonprofit organization has channeled the wisdom of Benjamin Franklin to inspire their modus operandi.

The Genesis of Succeed Forever

The journey of Succeed Forever began in 2013 when Donovan Dock was requested to tailor his corporate coaching methodologies for junior high school students. This led to the creation of seminars that encouraged students to visualize their ambitions and take steps towards achieving them.

Impactful Initiatives And Programs

With time, Succeed Forever has expanded its reach, initiating several programs that resonate with its core mission. An annual Christmas program sees students delivering presents to needy families, cultivating a spirit of generosity and empathy. Their New Year’s Camp, which is part of the Visionhacker Trails and Camps program, focuses on team-building exercises and goal-setting activities, nurturing the leaders of tomorrow.

Apart from these, the organization also organizes Vision Hikes, goal-setting seminars, and a back-to-school event that aids families with school necessities. These initiatives are not merely events but stepping stones for young individuals to explore their potential and shape their future.

Supporting The Cause

Succeed Forever is fuelled by donations and the revenue generated from the sale of quality, low-priced items at their thrift stores located in Midlothian and Cedar Hill. The organization also values the contribution of volunteers who commence their journey at the thrift stores and later assist with camps and other activities.

For those interested in becoming a part of this transformative journey, further information and volunteer sign-up details are available on their website. Succeed Forever Community Transformation is not just a nonprofit organization; it’s a movement that is empowering the youth to take charge of their destinies.

Education
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Education

