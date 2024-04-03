Subjective School Discipline Rules Disproportionately Target Students with Disabilities

At a high school basketball game in Bend, Oregon, an incident involving Kyra Rice, a student with ADHD and anxiety, highlights a broader issue affecting students with disabilities across the United States. Kyra was suspended for insubordination after a confrontation with the athletic director, a decision her mother, Jules Rice, and many experts find disproportionately harsh given her condition. This event underscores the challenges students with disabilities face due to subjective school discipline rules.

Disproportionate Impact on Students with Disabilities

Investigations, including one by The Hechinger Report, reveal that students with disabilities are more likely than their peers to be suspended for broad, subjective categories such as insubordination, disobedience, and minor disruption. For instance, data from Rhode Island shows that students with disabilities were two and a half times more likely to be suspended for any reason, and nearly three times more likely for insubordination. Similar patterns are evident in other states like Massachusetts, Montana, and Vermont. Federal law offers protections for students from being suspended for behaviors resulting from their disability, yet these protections have limitations, often leaving students vulnerable to subjective interpretations of their actions.

Subjective Categories and the Vagueness Trap

Subjective disciplinary categories are particularly problematic for students with disabilities, who may express or regulate themselves differently. Robert Tudisco, an attorney and expert with Understood.org, notes that the vagueness of school codes of conduct disproportionately ensnares these students. For example, students on the autism spectrum or with oppositional defiant disorder may exhibit behaviors that are easily misinterpreted as insubordination or disorderly conduct. Kyra Rice's experience in the Bend-La Pine School District exemplifies how impulsivity, a common characteristic of ADHD, can lead to suspensions, affecting educational trajectories.

Challenges in Protecting Students with Disabilities

The primary federal protection for students with disabilities, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), mandates districts to consider whether a student's misbehavior stems from their disability after 10 days of suspension. However, this process, known as a manifestation hearing, is subjective and often fails to acknowledge the link between the behavior and the disability. Parents and advocates argue for a clearer understanding of these behaviors to prevent future incidents and to foster a more inclusive educational environment. The case of Kyra Rice highlights the need for schools to better understand and accommodate students with disabilities, rather than resorting to punitive measures that may exacerbate their challenges.

The incident at the basketball game in Bend, Oregon, not only affected Kyra Rice and her education but also serves as a pivotal example of the broader issue of how subjective school discipline rules disproportionately impact students with disabilities. It calls for a reevaluation of disciplinary policies and practices in schools to ensure they are equitable, just, and supportive of all students, especially those with disabilities.