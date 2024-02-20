EFFSC Leads Student Protest for Fair NSFAS Allowances at UKZN Westville Campus

In a bid for fair treatment and the proper disbursement of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances, hundreds of students led by the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) marched in protest at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Westville campus on February 20, 2024. Their demands were not just limited to the NSFAS allowances but also extended to temporary housing, registration clearance for disabled students, and an extended registration period.

Protest for NSFAS Allowance Disbursements

The protest, which saw the participation of hundreds of students, primarily focused on the non-disbursement of NSFAS allowances for food purchases. The EFFSC strongly emphasized that students, many of whom are dependents of low-income workers such as cleaners, security guards, and bus drivers, are finding it increasingly difficult to continue their studies without these allowances. While the university is in an ongoing dialogue with NSFAS regarding the issues, the students felt the need to voice their concerns directly.

Further Demands and Disruptions

Among the additional demands was the suspension of academic activities until the allowances are received, a provision for temporary housing, clearance of disabled students for registration, and an extension in the registration period due to systematic errors. These demands were driven by the EFFSC's belief that the current issues severely affect students' ability to learn effectively. Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, there were reported class disruptions. However, the EFFSC clarified that their organization was not involved in these disruptions.

A Continuing Dialogue

The University of KwaZulu-Natal continues to communicate with NSFAS regarding the disbursement of allowances and registration procedures. The goal is to ensure a smooth registration process for all students, irrespective of their financial or physical situations. Regardless of the university's efforts, the students' protest highlights the urgency and importance of the issues at hand.