Students Face Real-World Challenges in ZOOMS STEM Design Competition

Students from the School of Environmental Studies in Apple Valley are stepping up to the global stage as they participate in the ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge. A yearlong competition, the challenge tasks students with formulating innovative solutions to real-world issues faced by the Minnesota Zoo. The educational initiative, which is presented by Flint Hills Resources, encourages the application of STEM principles in tackling today's challenges.

Zoo Staff Monitors Progress

On January 24, Minnesota Zoo staff visited the school to take a closer look at the progress of the ongoing projects. Students are working diligently, not just for the win but also to contribute positively to the lives of the zoo's inhabitants. This year, the focus is on redesigning the habitats or creating enrichment for the zoo's bison and black-tailed prairie dogs.

The Treetop Trail: A Habitat Under Spotlight

These habitats are part of the Treetop Trail, the longest elevated pedestrian loop in the world. It's not just about aesthetics, but also about creating an environment that promotes the wellbeing of the animals. This challenge has pushed students to dive deep into the complexities of habitat design, taking into account the unique needs of each animal.

The Battle of Minds in March

In March, selected teams will have the opportunity to present their solutions before a panel of judges, including professional engineers from Flint Hills Resources. Winners will be awarded in various categories such as conservation, innovation, and teamwork, but the real victory lies in the potential impact of their creations on the lives of the zoo's residents.

A Decade of Impact with the ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge

Now in its 10th year, the ZOOMS STEM Design Challenge has seen the participation of over 33,000 students and 775 teachers from 434 schools across 12 states and two countries since its inception in 2014. The unyielding partnership between the Minnesota Zoo and Flint Hills Resources since 1989 has been instrumental in facilitating this initiative, shaping the minds of tomorrow while creating a better world for our animal friends.