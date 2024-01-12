en English
Education

Student Triumphs at BT Young Scientist Exhibition with Novel AI Authorship Verification Project

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
Student Triumphs at BT Young Scientist Exhibition with Novel AI Authorship Verification Project

Seán O’Sullivan, a student from Coláiste Chiaráin in Limerick, has emerged victorious in the renowned BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition. His project, dubbed ‘VerifyMe,’ introduces a fresh approach to authorship attribution, specifically tailored for the post-ChatGPT era. O’Sullivan’s unique project, which grapples with the challenge of verifying authors in the realm of AI-generated text, earned him the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and a cash prize of €7,500. Further, he is set to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists.

Education Minister Applauds Exceptional Achievements

Norma Foley, the Minister for Education, extended her hearty congratulations to O’Sullivan for his remarkable accomplishment. She also commended Anastasia Mazour from Rockwell College for clinching the 2024 Education for Sustainable Development category, sponsored by the Department of Education. Foley acknowledged the competitive nature of the field and the exceptional talent showcased by the students.

Irish Students Excel in Science

Minister Foley took the opportunity to spotlight the performance of Irish 15-year-olds, who consistently outperform their Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) counterparts in the field of science. She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects in schools across the nation.

A Record-Breaking Year for BT Young Scientist Exhibition

The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, which embarked on its 60th-anniversary celebrations, witnessed a record-breaking participation of over 2,000 projects by more than 4,000 students. The exhibition’s founders, Dr. Tony Scott and Fr. Tom Burke, were lauded for their foresight and the ongoing celebration of scientific research within schools. Foley praised the innovative spirit and the meticulous research presented by the students at this year’s event and expressed her gratitude to BT for their continued support of scientific pursuits among students.

