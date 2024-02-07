Structuralia and OAS Launch Grants for Online Master's in STEM Fields

Structuralia, in partnership with the Organization of American States (OAS), has announced its fourteenth annual collaboration to provide 2,000 grants for online master's degrees. The grants, which cover 50% of the tuition costs, aim to foster professional development in key areas such as civil engineering, energy, environment, construction, management, and digital transformation.

Advertisment

A Double Degree Opportunity

In a unique twist, the program offers students the chance to earn a double degree from both UCAM (Catholic University of Murcia) and Structuralia. This opens doors to international opportunities and broadens the scope of academic excellence available to students.

Special Emphasis on Women and Young People

Advertisment

Recognizing the importance of diverse representation in STEM fields, the initiative includes additional benefits for women and young people aged between 20 to 30. This move amplifies the commitment towards promoting access to academic excellence beyond gender and age barriers.

Application Process and Deadline

Prospective applicants residing in an OAS member state are required to submit a motivation letter along with necessary documentation such as an ID, CV/Resume, and university degree. The application window remains open until March 8, 2024, and detailed information is accessible on the official website.

In conclusion, this strategic collaboration between Structuralia and OAS continues to underline their commitment to quality education and professional development in Latin America, thereby strengthening the enduring partnership between both organizations.