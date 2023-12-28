Strong Winds Cause Severe Damage to Bwengu Primary School in Mzimba District

In a sudden stroke of misfortune, Bwengu Primary School, nestled in the heart of Mzimba District, has suffered substantial infrastructural damages. The culprit? A fierce gust of wind that tore through the area, ripping apart two classroom blocks and a storage room at the educational facility. The incident, occurring just yesterday, has left a profound impact on the school’s operations and the students’ learning environment.

The Immediate Aftermath

News of the incident trickled in through Patience Lunda, an active netizen who goes by the username PeshyLu. She detailed the immediate aftermath in her report. Eric Munthali, the headteacher of Bwengu Primary School, confirmed that the incident did not result in any casualties. However, he expressed concerns over the potential disruption of school operations. With the academic year set to resume in a week, the damages have cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future of learning at the institution.

Previous Incidents

This is not an isolated incident. Mzimba District was previously hit by a similar calamity on December 12. Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds wreaked havoc on the infrastructure of Mtendere Junior Primary School. A school block and a teacher’s house bore the brunt of the weather conditions, with their roofs being blown off.

Next Steps

The authorities have been alerted about the recent incident at Bwengu Primary School. The pressing need now is to repair the damages as soon as possible to ensure minimal disruption to the students’ education. However, the timeline for the repairs remains uncertain. As the school community grapples with the aftermath of the incident, the incident has underscored the importance of resilient infrastructure capable of withstanding extreme weather conditions.