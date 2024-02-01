Strike by Education Authority Workers Disrupts School Services, Affecting Thousands of Children

Workers from the Education Authority (EA) in diverse roles such as school bus transport, catering, administration, cleaning, and classroom assistants have initiated a strike. The industrial action is primarily associated with members of the Unite trade union, marking a significant challenge to the education system.

Impact on Schools, Families, and Children

The strike is anticipated to cause disruption in services like yellow school buses, school meals, and school cleanliness. It is projected that over 57,000 children using bus passes and fare-paying pupils could be affected. The severity of the disruption may even lead to the closure of a few schools, adding to the distress of the families reliant on these services.

Unsuccessful Attempts to Mitigate the Impact

The EA has acknowledged the gravity of the situation and made attempts to mitigate the impact. A request for a derogation for staff at special schools was made, but unfortunately, it was denied. Moreover, efforts to discuss the strike's impact on vulnerable children with Unite the Union proved unsuccessful as the union declined to meet.

Potential Solution on the Horizon?

In light of the current scenario, the EA has submitted a Business Case for a pay and grading review. This is currently under consideration and highlights the importance of securing finance to progress negotiations. If successful, this could potentially prevent further strikes, helping to restore normalcy and stability in the education sector.