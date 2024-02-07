Stride Tutoring Becomes Approved Vendor for Arkansas High-Impact Tutoring Program

Stride Tutoring, a leading online tutoring service provider, has been recognized as an approved vendor for the Arkansas High-Impact Tutoring Grant Program. This program is an initiative by the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), tailored to bolster academic outcomes for students across Arkansas through effective tutoring methods.

Stride Tutoring: Addressing the Diverse Needs of Students

Jennifer Moore, General Manager at Stride Tutoring, voiced her enthusiasm for this opportunity. Her team is eager to cater to the diverse educational needs of Arkansas students and is set to collaborate with schools and districts. The primary objective is to provide tutoring that nurtures academic success.

A Brand of Stride, Inc.: Pioneering in Online Tutoring

Stride Tutoring is a brand of Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), specializing in online tutoring services for both school districts and individual learners. It bridges the gap between students and certified tutors, offering personalized support. The tutoring services employ an evidence-based approach, recently corroborated by a third-party evaluation to meet Level IV standards of evidence under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA).

Arkansas Tutoring Program: Backed by LEARNS Act

The Arkansas tutoring program is further bolstered by the passage of the LEARNS Act. This move solidifies the state's commitment to educational success. Stride Tutoring offers solutions for high-dosage tutoring, including small-group sessions and detailed progress reports. Stride, Inc., the parent company, provides a plethora of K-12 education solutions, career learning services, and professional skills training for adult learners, serving a broad audience across all 50 states and over 100 countries.