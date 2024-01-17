Stratford's Innovative Water Safety Sessions for Babies and Preschoolers

Swathed in the early morning sunlight, the Stratford Aquatic Centre's Wai o Rua buzzes with expectant energy. The latest entrant to the district's school holiday programme—water safety sessions for infants and preschoolers—has set a new precedent in early childhood education. This innovative initiative is spearheaded by the Stratford District Council swim school coordinator, Nardia Higginson, who is driven by the vision of instilling essential water safety skills and fostering comfort in aquatic environments at an early age.

Advertisment

Building Blocks of Aquatic Comfort

The participants—babies and preschoolers accompanied by their parents or caregivers—engage in a series of specially curated activities. The initial phase of the session focuses on basic water interaction, a tapestry of splashes and gentle water sprinkling. This gentle introduction is designed to cultivate familiarity and ease with the aquatic setting, preparing the children for the more advanced aspects of the programme.

Novel Experiences in Water Safety

Advertisment

As the session progresses, the activities evolve, incorporating novel experiences such as a small inflatable boat and lifejackets. This unique approach aims to acquaint children with different scenarios they might encounter in and around water, thus furthering their understanding and comfort. It is not just about swimming; it is about nurturing an instinctive, respectful relationship with water.

Empowering the Guardians

However, the children are not the sole focus of these sessions. A significant part of the programme is dedicated to empowering the attending adults. The initiative seeks to equip parents and caregivers with the knowledge and confidence to ensure their children's safety in aquatic environments. It is as much about shaping vigilant and informed guardians as it is about creating water-wise children.

The next session at Wai o Rua - Stratford Aquatic Centre is scheduled for Friday, January 19, from 11am to 1pm. Prior registration is required for this unique learning experience targeted at children under the age of five.