Stratford Central Kindergarten Kids Grow Region’s Tallest Sunflower in National Competition

Green thumbs at Stratford Central Kindergarten in Taranaki, New Zealand, are celebrating a significant achievement as they have grown the tallest sunflower in the region. Standing at a towering 182cm, this achievement was part of the Daltons Sunflowers in Kindergartens Project, a nationwide competition that saw active participation from 932 kindergarten-aged children across Taranaki.

A Blooming Achievement

Each child was tasked with the responsibility of cultivating sunflowers from seeds provided by Daltons. The objective: to grow either the tallest flower or the one with the widest head in their region. The Stratford Central Kindergarten is no stranger to this competition, having won the category for the largest sunflower head twice before. However, this is their first victory in the tallest flower category.

The Winning Bloom

The record-breaking sunflower was tended by 4-year-old Nyssa Pellowe. She attributed the sunflower’s impressive height to the basics of gardening: dirt, sunshine, and plenty of water. Nyssa expressed joy and pride in her tall and pretty sunflower, which has now set a new benchmark for her peers.

More than Just a Competition

While the competition brought a sense of excitement and achievement, teacher Erin Whitcombe pointed out that the children enjoyed the hands-on experience the most. They not only took care of the seedlings but also sang to them, a practice they believe contributed to their growth. The competition aligns with the kindergarten’s educational philosophy of learning through hands-on experiences and nurturing a love for nature among children.

Meanwhile, Pukekura Kindergarten bagged the award for the widest sunflower head, measuring 11cm in diameter. Colin Parker, General Manager of Daltons, expressed gratitude towards project partners, kindergarten associations, and teachers for their role in fostering a love of gardening among children.