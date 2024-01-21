Storm Wreaks Havoc in Kalinkhu Ward, Chama District

A devastating storm in the rural realms of the Eastern Province has left a trail of destruction in its wake, rending the heart of the Kalinkhu ward in the Chama District. In an unfortunate turn of events, over 30 households have been stripped of their shelter, their homes reduced to fragments by the storm's wrath. The tempest also wreaked havoc on the local educational infrastructure, particularly at Kombazi Primary School, where classroom blocks and teachers' homes have borne the brunt of its fury.

The Aftermath

Chama North Member of Parliament, Yotam Mtayachalo, confirmed the storm's aftermath, adding to the list of casualties a Seventh Day Adventist Church building nestled in the Chibale area. Mtayachalo is now liaising with the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to mobilize efforts in aid of the affected families, their lives tossed into turmoil by the storm's onslaught.

A Call for Action

Chama District Commissioner, Yobe Goma, has also been instrumental in managing the crisis. Goma has filed a disaster report with the concerned authorities, a pivotal step in orchestrating the necessary support and relief measures. The District DMMU, under Goma's guidance, is slated to conduct a comprehensive assessment to ascertain the full extent of the damage inflicted by the storm.

Waiting for Relief

The community now stands at the precipice of uncertainty, their eyes turned towards the authorities, waiting for the much-needed support and relief measures. The storm has passed, but its echoes reverberate through the damaged homes and the hushed whispers of the community. As the authorities rise to the occasion, the people of the Kalinkhu ward hope to reclaim their lives from the storm's clutches, one day at a time.