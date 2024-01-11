Storm Shuts Down Schools in Delmar: A Day of Disruption and Dismay

On Tuesday night, an intense weather event swelled into a storm of disruption for the Delmar School District, straddling the Maryland-Delaware border. As Wednesday dawned, it became clear that the storm’s torrential downpour had left more than just puddles in its wake. With persistent flooding plaguing the school compounds, the district was forced to cancel classes at the Delmar Middle and High School, leaving students and teachers stranded at home.

Flooded Roads, No Buses: A Morning of Hassles

The onslaught of the deluge didn’t stop at the school gates. Delaware students attending Delmar Elementary School, part of the Wicomico County School District in Maryland, were informed that the school bus service they depended on would be unavailable. The sudden announcement triggered a scramble among local parents who had to reconfigure their work schedules to accommodate this unexpected transportation hiccup.

A Community Caught Off-Guard

As word of the disruptions spread, the town’s reaction was a mix of surprise and dismay. Social media platforms bristled with posts and comments from concerned parents and residents. Yet, amidst the flurry of emotive reactions, some like Betty Messick chose to adopt a stoical approach, understanding the district’s predicament.

Questions Left Unanswered

But the storm of confusion didn’t clear up entirely. Despite multiple inquiries made by WBOC, the Delmar School District remained silent on its decision to suspend bus service for Delaware students. The absence of an immediate explanation led to further bewilderment in the community, leaving room for speculation and conjecture.