'Stop the Conflict - Not the Bus': An Innovative Approach to Conflict Management in Public Transport

Every day, millions of people navigate the labyrinthine network of public transportation, an unavoidable part of urban life. But the ride can often be fraught with tension and disagreements between passengers, drivers, and ticket inspectors. Addressing this issue, BFA Transport has introduced a novel campaign aptly titled, 'Stop the Conflict - Not the Bus', aiming to alleviate these conflicts and foster a more harmonious commuting environment.

Disseminating Research Through Art

In an unconventional approach, the campaign employs short videos and comic strips to disseminate research findings and provide practical tools for conflict avoidance. This innovative step signifies a departure from the traditional academic dissemination method. Instead, the campaign emphasizes the importance of making research outcomes engaging, accessible, and relevant for the intended audience - the everyday commuter, the bus driver, the ticket inspector.

Conflict Management in Public Transport

At the helm of this initiative is Postdoc Camilla Bank Friis from the Department of Sociology, who has channeled her expertise in conflict management into this project. Her research, grounded in an analysis of video-recorded conflict situations in public transport, offers strategies for de-escalation. She particularly highlights the pitfalls of a 'justice-focused' approach that often exacerbates conflicts instead of resolving them.

Collaborative Effort for a Harmonious Commute

This campaign is the fruit of collaboration, developed with various partners, including Associate Professor Lasse Liebst and illustrator Peter Langkjær Møller. It's also backed by BFA Transport, an organization committed to promoting health and safety in the transport industry. The campaign coordinator, Marie-Louise Heneberg, hails the project's success in communicating complex issues in an easily understandable manner. The campaign has already received positive reception among drivers and companies, indicating a promising start in the journey towards a more peaceful commute.