Stoke-on-Trent Tech Director Juliet Moran Challenges UK's STEM Gender Bias

Juliet Moran, a seasoned businesswoman from Stoke-on-Trent, is calling out the entrenched sexism within the tech industry and urging for an overhaul in the UK's education system to better support women in STEM. Moran, the technical director at Telephone Systems Cloud, has observed a troubling decline in the number of women pursuing careers in technology, a trend she attributes to a gender bias that begins as early as school education.

Decades of Experience, Persistent Gender Gap

With a career spanning over two decades in the tech industry, Moran has firsthand experience of the gender disparities that continue to plague the sector. Despite witnessing a somewhat balanced gender ratio in her university days, she now reports that an overwhelming majority of job applicants at her company are male. This discrepancy, she argues, is not due to a lack of interest or capability among women but rather a failure of the education system to encourage their participation in STEM fields.

Addressing the Root Cause: Education

Moran points to a significant underinvestment in technology education and a lack of female role models as critical barriers for young girls. Schools, she argues, fail to impart a basic understanding of technology's significance, nor do they showcase the potential career paths within the tech industry. This educational gap, combined with an early introduction to gender bias, dissuades many girls from considering a future in STEM. Moran's observations are backed by recent statistics, which reveal a steady decline in female STEM graduates—a trend that threatens to exacerbate the gender imbalance in the tech workforce further.

Calling for Systemic Change

Moran is not just raising awareness about the issue; she is also advocating for systemic change. By highlighting the lack of support for girls in STEM from an early age, she hopes to spark a conversation around the need for comprehensive educational reform. Moran envisions a future where girls are equally encouraged to explore and excel in technology and science, thereby ensuring a more diverse, innovative, and competitive industry.

As the tech industry continues to evolve, the inclusion of diverse perspectives becomes increasingly crucial for innovation. Moran's call to action challenges the status quo and underscores the importance of nurturing talent irrespective of gender. By addressing gender bias at its educational roots, the UK can pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable tech landscape.