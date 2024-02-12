STI College: Empowering Students with Holistic Education and Winning Accolades

Date: February 12, 2024 - In a world where education is often reduced to test scores and rankings, STI College stands out as a beacon of hope for those seeking a more well-rounded learning experience. Recently, the college has received prestigious awards from both the Philippine Quill Awards and the Anvil Awards for its commitment to empowering students and shaping their future success.

Empowering Students Beyond the Classroom

At STI College, the core focus is on providing students with a holistic education that goes beyond textbooks and lectures. With over 22,000 students excelling in co-curricular talents, the college has proven that fostering growth outside of the classroom is essential to developing well-rounded individuals.

The recent awards from the Philippine Quill Awards and Anvil Awards serve as a testament to the college's dedication to helping students navigate campus life and make informed career choices. The honors were bestowed upon STI College for its student-focused programs that emphasize personal development, leadership, and practical skills.

A Night of Recognition and Celebration

The awards ceremony, held on February 12, 2024, was attended by several members of STI College's communications team, who were proud to accept the accolades on behalf of the institution.

Upon receiving the awards, the college's representatives expressed their gratitude and emphasized that the recognition would only fuel their commitment to providing students with the best possible education.

A Legacy of Excellence

STI College's recent awards are just the latest in a long line of accolades that the institution has received for its commitment to excellence. Over the years, the college has consistently been recognized for its innovative programs, dedicated faculty, and outstanding student achievements.