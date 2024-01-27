Stellenbosch University's SRC Condemns Toxic Culture at Wilgenhof Residence

Stellenbosch University's Student Representative Council (SRC) has issued a public condemnation of the persistently toxic culture at the institution's Wilgenhof residence. This announcement sheds light on a significant issue that has been plaguing the university's residential community, revealing allegations that have been on the radar since 2020.

The SRC's Stand on the Wilgenhof Issue

While the precise nature of the practices within the residence remains undisclosed, the SRC's criticism is a definitive statement against the detrimental practices that have been allowed to persist. The council's reproach underscores the imperative for a comprehensive review of the residence's culture and the initiation of necessary reforms.

