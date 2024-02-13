Steele Elementary Students Rally to Fund Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

The whirlwind of childhood excitement filled the air at Steele Elementary School in Colorado Springs as students embarked on a mission to fuel young imaginations. They eagerly took up the challenge to raise funds for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, a program that has already made a significant impact in Ohio by providing free books to children from birth to age 5.

From Little Springs, A Mighty River of Knowledge Flows

In the heart of Colorado Springs, Steele Elementary School students have set their sights on a noble goal: to fund books for children in El Paso and Teller Counties through Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. Each student has pledged to raise $6, enough to provide books for two children, thus playing their part in fostering a love for reading from an early age.

Ohio's Triumph: A Beacon of Literacy

Ohio has emerged as a shining example of the Imagination Library's success, with an impressive 60% of eligible children enrolled in the program. Since 2019, over 15 million books have been mailed to eager young readers across the state. Ohio currently leads the nation in enrollment, with 770,294 children benefiting from the program in the past five years alone.

A Community United: The Power of Partnership

The Ohio Imagination Library's triumph is a testament to the power of collaboration. Supported by 70 local partner organizations and funding from the Ohio General Assembly, the program remains free for all Ohio families. Now, the students of Steele Elementary School in Colorado Springs are joining forces with the non-profit Pikes Peak United Way to bring the same literacy triumphs to their own community.

Pikes Peak United Way emphasizes the importance of early childhood reading, as research consistently shows that exposure to books in the first five years of life sets the stage for future success. By raising funds for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, the students of Steele Elementary School are not only investing in the literary futures of children in their community but also contributing to a growing movement that values the transformative power of knowledge.

As the students of Steele Elementary School rally together in their mission to raise funds for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, they are not only fueling young imaginations but also sowing the seeds of lifelong learning. With each book funded, they inch closer to their goal, ensuring that the children of El Paso and Teller Counties have the opportunity to embark on their own enlightening expeditions through the world of literature.