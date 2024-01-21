stc Bahrain Bolsters ICT Sector with jeel ICT Program: 33 Graduates Selected

In a move to strengthen the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, stc Bahrain, a leading digital enabler, has announced the selection of 33 Bahraini graduates for its jeel ICT program. This initiative, a national talent development effort, is aimed at equipping Bahraini youth with crucial skills and knowledge in the ICT sector. The program has been structured in partnership with the Ministry of Labour, Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), The Labour Fund (Tamkeen), and the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF).

Revamping Graduate Development

As an evolution of stc Bahrain's Graduate Development Program that was originally launched in 2012, the jeel ICT program marks a significant milestone in the nation's journey towards digital transformation. A staggering number of over 3,000 applicants vied for a place in the program. The selection process involved a comprehensive and meticulous evaluation, including a Gamified Psychometric assessment, which ultimately led to the selection of 33 outstanding graduates.

Real-World Experience and Coaching

These chosen graduates now stand to gain an enriching experience of a 12-month internship with stc Bahrain, where they will engage in real-world projects, navigating the practical aspects of the ICT sector. This includes receiving over 5,000 hours of coaching and mentoring, honing their skills and knowledge in the field. As part of the program perks, they will be paid a monthly salary and receive medical insurance, with the potential for full-term employment for 10 exemplary candidates.

A Digital Future

The initiative is set to play a pivotal role in supporting the Kingdom's vision for Digital Transformation and developing a highly skilled local workforce for the digital era. The Minister of Labour and the CEO of Tamkeen have lauded the program, reiterating its alignment with national strategies and its crucial role in closing the ICT skills gap in the country.