en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Staffordshire County Council Vows to Improve Children’s Services Post Critical Ofsted Assessment

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:12 am EST
Staffordshire County Council Vows to Improve Children’s Services Post Critical Ofsted Assessment

In a significant development, Staffordshire County Council has been directed to upgrade its children’s services by Ofsted, the UK’s authoritative education watchdog. The mandate comes in the wake of a critical evaluation conducted by Ofsted in November last year. The thorough inspection unearthed that the council’s services for vulnerable children, their families, and care leavers are in dire need of improvements.

Ofsted’s Critical Assessment

The Ofsted report underscored the requirement for enhanced quality assurance, robust performance management, and a more all-embracing approach to supervision. While the council has managed to maintain the quality of services for children in care, it became apparent that certain help and protection services have seen a decline, hence the call for improvement.

The Council’s Response

Responding to the report’s criticism, the council has expressed agreement with its findings and committed to adopting comprehensive measures to elevate standards. These will include setting more stringent performance targets, bolstering cooperation with health and housing service providers, and augmenting support for care leavers transitioning towards independence.

Financial Commitment towards Improvement

The council has earmarked an additional fund of £5 million for the forthcoming year to tackle these concerns and bolster the efforts of its frontline staff. The council took this opportunity to laud its staff for their unwavering dedication and the positive impact they have on the community. With all these measures in place, the council is determined to revamp its children’s services and ensure that every child in its jurisdiction receives the care and support they deserve.

0
Education
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
4 mins ago
Accommodation Crisis in South African Universities Amid Rising Matriculants
South African universities are grappling with an unprecedented challenge – to accommodate the swelling number of successful matriculants, particularly those qualifying for bachelor’s degree programs, a phenomenon that has been escalating since the genesis of the post-apartheid era in 1994. The demand for higher education has outpaced the capacity available in the public university system,
Accommodation Crisis in South African Universities Amid Rising Matriculants
NDP Concerns, Teachers Strike, Mysterious Death, and More: A Glimpse into Saskatchewan's Latest Developments
30 mins ago
NDP Concerns, Teachers Strike, Mysterious Death, and More: A Glimpse into Saskatchewan's Latest Developments
CCRI Faculty Demand Fair Contract Amid Stalled Negotiations
30 mins ago
CCRI Faculty Demand Fair Contract Amid Stalled Negotiations
Thabi Leoka Steps Down Amid Academic Credential Controversy
5 mins ago
Thabi Leoka Steps Down Amid Academic Credential Controversy
Williamsburg Technical College Honors Student with President's Award
5 mins ago
Williamsburg Technical College Honors Student with President's Award
Northwest Missouri State University's Dean, Mike Steiner, to Present on Nodaway County's Early Music Scene
18 mins ago
Northwest Missouri State University's Dean, Mike Steiner, to Present on Nodaway County's Early Music Scene
Latest Headlines
World News
China's NBS Asserts Zero Tolerance on Statistical Violations
16 seconds
China's NBS Asserts Zero Tolerance on Statistical Violations
Arianna Huffington Envisions AI as a Catalyst for Human Well-Being
1 min
Arianna Huffington Envisions AI as a Catalyst for Human Well-Being
London Mayoral Candidate Susan Hall Pledges £200M for Police, Criticises Unfunded Promises
1 min
London Mayoral Candidate Susan Hall Pledges £200M for Police, Criticises Unfunded Promises
Twickenham Stadium Defaced in Pro-Palestine Protest Against Arms Exhibition
3 mins
Twickenham Stadium Defaced in Pro-Palestine Protest Against Arms Exhibition
Indian-Origin NZ U-19 Cricketer Snehith Reddy Echoes Shubman Gill's Signature Celebration
3 mins
Indian-Origin NZ U-19 Cricketer Snehith Reddy Echoes Shubman Gill's Signature Celebration
German Green Party’s Evolution: Annalena Baerbock and the New Political Landscape
4 mins
German Green Party’s Evolution: Annalena Baerbock and the New Political Landscape
Former Mayor Cycles for Palestine: A Stand Fueled by Apartheid Memories
4 mins
Former Mayor Cycles for Palestine: A Stand Fueled by Apartheid Memories
MiLaysia Fulwiley: Rising Star in College Basketball
4 mins
MiLaysia Fulwiley: Rising Star in College Basketball
Political Crisis in Rivers State: A Shadow Over the 2024 Business Leaders Awards
4 mins
Political Crisis in Rivers State: A Shadow Over the 2024 Business Leaders Awards
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
21 mins
A Week of Impact: Storm Aftermath, CSU Strike, and International Tensions
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
2 hours
Tara Correa-McMullen's Murder: A Life Cut Short
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
2 hours
Carnell Elliott Takes the Helm as Senior Vice President of Sales at Built Technologies
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence: Transforming the Poker Landscape
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
3 hours
Elon Musk Visits Auschwitz: A Stand Against Antisemitism
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
5 hours
Contestants Reveal Past Romantic Gestures Ahead of 'The Bachelor' Season 28
National Government and World Bank Initiate Groundwater Project in Kenya's Arid Counties
5 hours
National Government and World Bank Initiate Groundwater Project in Kenya's Arid Counties
D'station Racing Unveils Driver Lineup for 2024 WEC Season
5 hours
D'station Racing Unveils Driver Lineup for 2024 WEC Season
Rescue Efforts Underway for Victims Buried in Collapsed Houses
5 hours
Rescue Efforts Underway for Victims Buried in Collapsed Houses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app