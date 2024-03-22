Stability Achieved: Catholic School Enrollment Remains Constant After Years of Decline

Following three years of modest growth, Catholic education's enrollment has remained stable since 2023, according to the National Catholic Educational Association (NCEA). This announcement, made on March 21, 2024, marks a significant shift from the previous trend of enrollment decline, highlighting a new period of stability in Catholic education across the United States.

Enrollment Trends and Regional Growth

The NCEA's annual report indicates a 0.0% change in Catholic school enrollment from the 2022-2023 to the 2023-2024 school year, maintaining the slight increase observed nationwide in the prior year. Despite a national enrollment decline of 281,251 students, or 14.2%, since the 2013-2014 school year, recent years have shown stabilization. Notably, the southeast region of the U.S. has seen the highest enrollment growth since the 2019-2020 school year, with a 3.6% increase, while the Great Lakes, West, and Far West regions collectively house almost half of the Catholic school population.

School Closures, Openings, and School Choice Impact

Catholic school closures have averaged about 130 annually since the early 2000s, but the past two school years have seen a reduction, with only 55 schools closing or consolidating in the 2023-2024 school year. Concurrently, 20 new Catholic schools opened, and 38% of Catholic schools have reported waiting lists. The expansion of state 'school choice' programs in 2023 has played a significant role, with 13.7% of Catholic school students utilizing these programs to afford tuition, reflecting a growing trend towards utilizing public funds for private education.

Demographic Shifts and Educational Focus

An increase in students with diagnosed disabilities to 7.8% from the previous year's 6.9% demonstrates a growing recognition within Catholic schools to accommodate diverse learning needs. Moreover, the rising trend of non-Catholic students enrolling in Catholic schools, comprising 21% of the student body, along with notable demographic shifts such as the increasing percentage of Hispanic or Latino students, underscores the Catholic education system's adaptability and response to broader societal changes. The report also highlights the growth of elementary diocesan schools, signaling a trend towards consolidation and centralized management within dioceses.