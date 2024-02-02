On February 1, a high-profile conference was convened at the Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University, involving key members of the St. Petersburg Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (SPb ORAN) and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (SPP) of St. Petersburg. The core focus of the discussion revolved around strengthening the synergy between the sectors of education, science, and production.

The Quest for National Sovereignty

Anatoly Turchak, President of the SPP, shed light on the emergent global challenge of establishing national sovereignty across various sectors such as the economy, technology, finance, infrastructure, and food in the face of systemic sanctions. Turchak underscored the urgency of technological modernization and the reduction of import dependence. He referred to a meeting between President Putin and the President of the Russian Academy of Sciences, where the essential role of science in safeguarding national security and elevating living standards was outlined.

Strengthening the Science-Production Nexus

Chairman of the SPb ORAN and Rector of St. Petersburg Polytechnic University, Andrey Rudskoy, shared insights on fortifying the bond between science and production. He advocated for the formation of consortia that harmoniously integrate academic, applied, university science, and high-tech businesses to yield globally competitive products. Rudskoy emphasized the need to prioritize critical technologies and pool the science budget in leading centers. He pointed out an encouraging industry growth of 7.1 percent in the first nine months of 2023 and revealed the planned launch of megaprojects aimed at key economic sectors in 2024.

Sealing the Cooperation Agreement

The meeting culminated with the signing of a cooperation agreement between SPb ORAN and the SPP. This significant event was witnessed by a host of high-profile attendees, including representatives from the federal and regional governments. In an interview held at the university, Mehdi Basati Panah, a senior lecturer at the Higher School of Nuclear and Heat Power Engineering, reiterated the importance of the university's collaboration with science and industry sectors, particularly in energy engineering. Panah's research on turbine technology and future plans underscored the university's commitment to nurturing innovation and research excellence.