St. Mary’s and Orion Academies Triumph in Debating Semi-Finals, Set for April Showdown

The Inter-Secondary Schools Debating Competition's semi-finals showcased the articulate prowess of Dominica's youth on March 25 at Fort Young Hotel, with St. Mary’s Academy and Orion Academy emerging victorious. Debating critical issues such as brain drain and youth economic empowerment, these schools demonstrated the importance and impact of youth voice in national discourse.

Debating the Brain Drain Dilemma

In a compelling exchange, St. Mary’s Academy and Arthur Waldron SDA Academy tackled the pressing issue of brain drain. Noah Sorhaindo and Jelani Shillingford of St. Mary’s argued convincingly for government intervention to stem the tide of talent leaving Dominica, emphasizing the detrimental effects on the economy, healthcare, and education sectors. In contrast, Reuan Thomas and Malia Bertrand from Arthur Waldron SDA Academy presented a counter-narrative, advocating for a collective approach involving NGOs, the private sector, and citizens to address the issue, showcasing the diversity of perspectives among the youth.

Youth Opportunities in the Economy

The debate between Isiah Thomas Secondary (ITSS) and Orion Academy delved into whether Dominican youth have been granted sufficient opportunities to influence the economy positively. Amelia Charles and Jo-Annel Serrant from ITSS highlighted the government's initiatives, like the Dominica Youth Business Trust, in providing platforms for youth to contribute economically. Conversely, Orion Academy's Dymond Daniel and Éhjadi Maxwell argued that despite these opportunities, a lack of awareness and accessibility hinders genuine empowerment, sparking a debate on how best to engage and support the youth in economic development.

Path to the Finals

The victories of St. Mary’s Academy and Orion Academy set the stage for an anticipated final showdown on April 17. These debates not only offer a platform for intellectual exchange but also highlight the critical role of youth in shaping the discourse on national development issues. Supported by sponsors including Lindo Mart and KFC, the competition underscores the community's investment in nurturing future leaders through constructive debate and dialogue.

As the finals approach, the spotlight on St. Mary’s and Orion Academies intensifies, promising a riveting conclusion to a competition that has illuminated the insights and potential of Dominica’s youth. Beyond the trophies and accolades, this event fosters a deeper understanding among participants and observers alike of the complex issues facing their country, while championing the power of youth engagement in societal progress.