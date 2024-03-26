St. Mary's and Orion Academies Triumph in Debate Semi-Finals, Tackle Brain Drain and Youth Opportunities

The Inter-Secondary Schools Debating Competition, a prestigious event that brings together the brightest minds from various schools, witnessed its semi-finals unfold with compelling arguments and insightful discussions. Held at the Fort Young Hotel, the competition saw St. Mary's Academy and Orion Academy emerge as winners, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated final showdown.

Debating Brain Drain: A Governmental Responsibility?

In a passionate exchange, St. Mary's Academy and Sir Arthur Waldron SDA Academy tackled the pressing issue of brain drain, a phenomenon that sees the migration of skilled individuals seeking better opportunities abroad, to the detriment of their home country. Noah Sorhaindo and Jelani Shillingford of St. Mary's Academy argued persuasively that the government must play a pivotal role in implementing strategies to retain talent and promote domestic growth. In contrast, Sir Arthur Waldron SDA Academy, represented by Reuan Thomas and Malia Bertrand, contended that mitigating brain drain requires a collective effort, involving not just the government but also non-governmental organizations and the private sector.

Youth Opportunities: Are They Sufficient?

The debate between Isiah Thomas Secondary (ITSS) and Orion Academy focused on whether Dominican youth have been afforded ample opportunities to make a positive economic impact. ITSS's Amelia Charles and Jo-Annel Serrant highlighted the government's initiatives, such as the Dominica Youth Business Trust, which aim to empower young people through education, skills training, and financial support. However, Orion Academy's Dymond Daniel and Éhjadi Maxwell countered this view, arguing that while opportunities exist, there is a lack of awareness and education on how to access them, leaving many youths behind.

Looking Ahead: The Finals

With their victories, St. Mary's Academy and Orion Academy have secured their spots in the final round of the competition, scheduled for April 17. The debate promises to be an engaging and enlightening conclusion to a series of discussions that have not only showcased the debaters' oratory skills but also highlighted critical issues facing Dominica. The competition, sponsored by local businesses including Lindo Mart and KFC, demonstrates the community's support for youth engagement and intellectual development.

As the finalists prepare for the ultimate showdown, the anticipation builds among students, teachers, and supporters. The Inter-Secondary Schools Debating Competition not only celebrates academic excellence but also encourages young Dominicans to think critically about their country's challenges and opportunities. The outcomes of these debates could inspire the next generation of leaders to take action and contribute to national development.