St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic School: Celebrating 124 Years of Faith, Education, and Service

In the heart of Brooklyn, where the echoes of faith and tradition mingle with the hum of modernity, St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic School stands as a beacon of hope and education. On the 124th annual anniversary dinner of The Cathedral Club of Brooklyn, held on February 12, 2024, the school's commitment to instilling a vision focused on the love for Christ, education, and service was celebrated.

The Power of Catholic Education

Deacon Kevin McCormack, the diocesan superintendent of schools, took the stage to emphasize the importance of Catholic schools in developing the next generation of Catholics. He argued that these institutions teach respect for the individual person and believe that God's grace abounds in everything they do.

"Our schools, like St. Mark the Evangelist, are not just about academics; they are about nurturing the whole child - spiritually, intellectually, emotionally, and physically," Deacon McCormack said. "In an ever-changing world, we provide a solid foundation based on the love for Christ and service to others."

Honoring the Champions of Catholic Education

The event also honored two men who attended local Catholic schools and contributed significantly to the welfare of young people in their professional careers. Antonio Tutino and John Esslinger were recognized for their dedication and service.

"These men are the embodiment of what Catholic education stands for," Deacon McCormack stated. "They have taken the values they learned in their formative years and used them to make a positive impact on the lives of countless young people."

A Culture of Innovation

St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic School is recognized by Apple as a Distinguished School for Continuous Innovation in Learning, Teaching, and the School Environment. This recognition highlights the school's commitment to integrating technology into the learning process and creating an environment that fosters creativity and critical thinking.

"We believe that innovation is essential to preparing our students for the future," said the school's principal. "By incorporating technology into our curriculum, we are equipping our students with the skills they need to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world."

Bishop Robert Brennan attended the event and expressed his gratitude to The Cathedral Club of Brooklyn for its ongoing support of Catholic schools. "Your dedication to the mission of Catholic education is making a real difference in the lives of our young people," he said. "Together, we are building a brighter future for our community and our Church."

As the evening came to a close, the attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose and a deep appreciation for the transformative power of Catholic education. St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic School continues to be a shining example of this mission, fostering the growth of students who will become the leaders, thinkers, and servants of tomorrow.