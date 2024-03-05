St Leo's College Innovators Spark Farm Safety Awareness in Local Schools

Young social innovators from St Leo's College, Carlow, along with their teacher, Karen Brennan, made an impactful visit to Rathoe National School, delivering a crucial presentation on farm safety titled Alarm on the Farm. This initiative is part of their broader campaign to elevate awareness around the critical issue of farm safety among children.

Advertisment

Engaging Young Minds on Serious Matters

The team, consisting of about 25 students, embarked on this journey following a brainstorming session part of their Young Social Innovators project. They not only devised a vibrant poster campaign but also took to the road, visiting several local primary schools to discuss child safety on farms. Their presentation was both informative and interactive, featuring a powerful video they produced, highlighting farm safety risks and preventive measures.

Comprehensive Approach to Education

Advertisment

Through their visit to Rathoe NS and other schools, the team demonstrated an exemplary commitment to educating young students about the dangers farms can pose if safety measures are not implemented. Their approach went beyond mere talks, as they provided an informative booklet for students to take home, ensuring the message of farm safety resonated well beyond the classroom walls. Rathoe NS teacher Sorcha Lynam praised the team for their engaging delivery and the tangible effort put into the project, which made a significant impression on her fourth class pupils.

Spreading the Message Far and Wide

Beyond the school visits, the team from St Leo's College also focused on spreading their message within their own community, setting up bulletin boards and launching a poster campaign to underscore the importance of farm safety. Their initiative exemplifies how young individuals are taking significant steps towards creating safer environments, leveraging their creativity and passion to make a difference in society.

This grassroots movement spearheaded by the young innovators from St Leo's College not only shines a light on the importance of farm safety but also sets a vibrant example of how youth can be at the forefront of advocating for change. Their dedication to raising awareness and educating their peers about safety measures showcases a commendable approach to social innovation, one that other communities could look to replicate. As this campaign gains momentum, it promises to foster a culture of safety and prevention, potentially saving lives and preventing accidents on farms across the region.