St. Lawrence College Outperforms Provincial Average with 93.2% Graduate Employment Rate

St. Lawrence College (SLC) has once again demonstrated exceptional performance in the latest Key Performance Indicator (KPI) survey results, solidifying its position as a leading institution in Ontario for graduate employment. With a staggering 93.2 per cent of its graduates finding employment within six months of graduation, SLC has significantly outpaced the provincial average of 85.8 per cent, highlighting the college's commitment to providing high-quality, industry-relevant education.

Impressive Achievements Across the Board

Aside from the remarkable graduate employment rate, St. Lawrence College boasted impressive scores in other areas of the KPI survey. The Graduate Satisfaction Rate stood at 83.3 per cent, notably higher than the provincial average of 76.8 per cent, indicating that graduates are not only finding jobs but are also highly satisfied with the education they received. Moreover, employer satisfaction with SLC graduates was reported at 88.9 per cent, showcasing the readiness and quality of graduates entering the workforce, although slightly lower than the provincial rate of 91.8 per cent.

A Testament to Quality Education and Support

SLC President and CEO, Glenn Vollebregt, credited the college's consistent high performance to the “incredible caliber of college students” and the “value of a college education in Ontario.” He highlighted the dedication and professionalism of the faculty, student success teams, and all college employees in ensuring student success. The results, according to Vollebregt, reflect the college's commitment to meeting the workforce needs of employers and industries through a comprehensive education and support system.

Looking Forward: Implications and Future Directions

The outstanding KPI survey results not only underscore St. Lawrence College's role in shaping the future of Ontario's workforce but also set a benchmark for educational excellence and industry collaboration. As SLC continues to adapt and innovate in response to the evolving demands of the job market, these achievements serve as a foundation for further growth and success. The high rate of graduate employment and satisfaction points to a promising future for current and prospective students, ensuring that SLC remains at the forefront of post-secondary education in Ontario.