St John Primary School Closure: Students and Staff Relocated to Mount Tabor

Eighty-nine students from the former St John Primary School have embarked on a new educational journey as they prepare to begin classes at Mount Tabor Primary School. Following the closure of St John’s Primary, the Ministry of Education has undertaken the mammoth task of relocating the students, along with the school’s principal and staff members, both teaching and non-teaching, to the new institution.

Preparation for Increased Capacity

An expansion was necessary at Mount Tabor Primary to accommodate the influx of new students. Consequently, a prefabricated building was swiftly constructed on the school premises, providing the much-needed space for two additional classrooms. This move exemplifies the Ministry’s commitment to ensuring students’ education continues unhindered, despite the transition.

Aiding Student Commute

The Transport Board has established a daily school bus service to facilitate the transportation of students from the areas of Coach Hill, Colleton, and Gall Hill to Mount Tabor Primary. This service was a necessary component of the relocation plan, ensuring students’ timely arrival and departure from the school, and reducing the burden on parents and caregivers.

Alternate Choices

Despite the well-orchestrated transition, some families have chosen alternate paths for their children. Eleven students have been transferred to other schools that are more conveniently located in relation to their homes. The Ministry has acknowledged these changes and continues to support the families during this period of adjustment.

Ensuring Smooth Transition

The Ministry of Education’s preparedness and response to the closure of St John’s Primary School has been commendable. Aside from the logistical arrangements, they are also mindful of the emotional impact this could have on the students and staff. The Barbados Union of Teachers is closely monitoring the transition, ensuring the comfort and well-being of everyone involved. Their vigilance will also extend to other schools in the area that have faced environmental issues leading to disruptions, but have since undergone inspections and rehabilitation work to resume classes.

The relocation of the St John Primary School students and staff marks a significant moment in Barbados’ education system. As the dust settles, the focus remains on the students’ well-being and the continuation of their education in a conducive environment.