St Augustine College Secures Erasmusplus Accreditation: A Leap Forward in Professional Development

In a significant stride towards fostering professional and personal development in education, St Augustine College has procured Erasmusplus accreditation. This milestone achievement opens the gateway for its staff to partake in a variety of professional development courses across Europe. Erasmusplus, a program initiated by the European Union, supports education, training, youth, and sport in a rapidly evolving society.

Aligning with the College’s Vision

The college, known for its emphasis on STEAM fields—Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics—along with Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, gamification, emotions, 21st-century skills, and sustainable development, firmly believes in the potential of these courses. The Erasmusplus programs resonate with the college’s developmental objectives and its vision of internationalization. By enhancing the professional growth of its educators, the college anticipates a ripple effect, consequently benefiting student development.

Learning from the Past

Preceding summers have seen educators from the college enriching their knowledge and skills in Spain, Ireland, and Italy. The topics covered in these courses ranged from digital education, language teaching tools, soft skills, to emotional intelligence and innovative classroom leadership. Equipped with modern teaching strategies and digital tools, including interactive quizzes, videos, and game-based learning platforms, educators are now better prepared to navigate the digital landscape of education.

The Pandemic and Digital Transformation

The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the significance of digital education and transformation. In response, the college has been encouraging its educators to become adept at using digital technologies. The professional development opportunities provided by Erasmusplus have thus far proven to be fruitful. With an optimistic outlook, the college hopes for increased staff participation in future courses, expressing gratitude to the college rector for coordinating these overseas opportunities.